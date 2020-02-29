Uzbekistan Airways suspends flights to Seoul due to coronavirus outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 29

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways temporarily suspends regular flights to Seoul from March 2020 due the outbreak of coronavirus in South Korea and in order to prevent the spread of this virus in Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to Uzbekistan Airways.

Passengers arrving from Seoul to Tashkent by flight HY514 on February 29 will be sent to a temporary accommodation point, the message said.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease is nearing 3,000. Over 83,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Recently, South Korea became the second country after China in numbers of cases of coronavirus. South Korea reported 256 new cases Friday, bringing its total to 2,022.

In Italy and Iran, with two of the biggest outbreaks, the number of reported infections more than doubled in just two days, approaching 900 combined, and people who had recently been to those countries continued to seed new outbreaks elsewhere. Kuwait reported 43 new cases.

Until recently, the incubation period of the disease was thought to be 14 days, but new studies have shown that the maximum incubation period for coronavirus can be 24 days.

