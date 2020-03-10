Georgia to evacuate 200 citizens from Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia will evacuate 200 citizens from Italy via a charter flight by Georgian Airways as all of Italy has been put under lockdown due to the China-born COVID-19, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Georgian Airways will carry out two flights between Rome and Tbilisi, landing at Tbilisi International Airport for about 8 p.m. on March 10.

The Georgian citizens in the northern part of Italy, which has the most cases of coronavirus in the country, have already been transported to Rome per an agreement between Georgian and Italian governments.

"Georgians citizens who will be evacuated from Italy will undergo all mandatory procedures in Georgia,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry reports.

Georgia has 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 13 of the cases connected with Italy and the remaining two with Iran.

The Italian government announced a nation-wide lockdown on March 9.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 killed 463 in Italy and infected 9,172 as of March 9.

There have been more than 108,000 confirmed cases and 3,821 deaths related to Covid-19 worldwide.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

