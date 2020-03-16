Hungarian lowcoster suspends flights from Georgia to European countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air temporarily suspends flights from the Kutaisi International Airport of Georgia to Austria, France, Germany and Spain to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

As reported, flights are to be suspended from March 16 to April 3.

Wizz Air has also reported that due to a decrease in demand across the network and various government restrictions, a number of other flights are subject to cancellations.

"Passengers with bookings affected by these cancellations are informed at the earliest possible date and offered a full refund. Rebooking for an alternative route is only possible if there is no airport lockdown or air travel restriction in the given country”, Wizz Air posted on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, those Georgian citizens who are currently in any of the country where the flights have been cancelled and face difficulties in returning to their homeland, should contact their respective embassies and/or consulates to receive information about the alternative routes.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

