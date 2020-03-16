Direct flights between Georgia, Turkey extended till March 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Direct flights between Georgia and Turkey will be extended till March 20, Trend reports citing Georgian Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, air traffic between Turkey and Georgia was supposed to be suspended from March 14.

As the ministry said, Turkey has imposed restrictions on air and land travel amid coronavirus pandemic.

“Besides air travel, the Governments of Georgia and Turkey jointly decided to temporarily restrict travels of passengers through the Sarp Border Gate, within the framework of preventive measures taken by both governments against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the ministry stressed.

As reported, this restriction does not apply to cargo transportation.

"The parties agreed that the Vale and Kartsakhi crossing points will continue to operate as individuals," said the ministry.

As of today, Georgia has 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Earlier, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

