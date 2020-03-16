Russia's UTair suspends all flights to Uzbekistan due to coronavirus outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Russian airline UTair suspends all flights to Uzbekistan because of coronavirus, Trend reports citing the company's press service.

"UTair suspends flights to/from Bukhara, Samarkand, Fergana from March 16 to April 15 and to/from Tashkent from March 20 to April 15," the report said.

The airline will perform its scheduled return flights to Tashkent on March 16, 17, 18 and 19. Passengers with tickets for cancelled flights who want to depart from Tashkent on these dates may contact the company's call center and exchange their tickets, said the company.

For passengers who wish to apply for the tickets refund, the airline will reimburse the full price of the tickets without deduction.

As reported, Russia's Ural Airlines also suspends 14 flights to Uzbekistan until the end of the month due to the coronavirus spread.

Moreover, since March 17, flights from Moscow to Nukus, Urgench and Fergana, from Moscow region to Karshi, from Yekaterinburg to Tashkent and Namangan, from St. Petersburg to Urgench, from Krasnodar to Tashkent are suspended.

Uzbekistan Airways has announced on March 16, that the company suspends regular flights on the route Tashkent - New York - Tashkent.

As of March 16, 2020, the number infected with coronavirus in Uzbekistan has reached six people.

The Uzbek authorities are taking all necessary measures to prevent coronavirus from spreading in the country.

The outbreak of coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 6,513. Over 169,387 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

