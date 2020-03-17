Iranian President inaugurates Hemmat-Karaj freeway

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 17

Trend:

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attended the opening ceremony of second and third parts of Hemmat-Karaj freeway on March 17 and expressed appreciation to those involved in the implementation of the project.

“At the beginning of my administration, we launched the first part,” Hassan Rouhani said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"This highway is of particular importance," the president added.

Referring to opening of Hashtgerd subway and Tehran-North Freeway project Rouhani noted that three important projects have been commissioned in recent months.

“Tehran-North Freeway shows the power of Iran's industry in tunnel and bridge construction,” said the president.

Rouhani noted that $2.3-billion loan was provided for construction of the second and third parts of Hemmat-Karaj freeway, the current value of which is about $6 billion.

Stretching as long as 14.5 km, Hemmat-Karaj Freeway runs from the end of Shahid Kharrazi Highway in District 22 of the Municipality of Tehran to the beginning of Chalous Road.

The project implementation commenced 10 years ago.