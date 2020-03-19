Kazakhstan to cancel over 600 flights as Nur-Sultan, Almaty being quarantined off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Over 600 air flights will be cancelled in Kazakhstan due to Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities being quarantined off, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan quarantine regime is being introduced at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities due to coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which is relevant from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

Due to the quarantine regime being imposed on the cities, regular and charter passenger flights of all Kazakh airlines to and from Nur-Sultan and Almaty, with the exception of international and cargo flights, will be suspended from 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 22, 2020.

Some 320 regular flights per week will be suspended from Nur-Sultan on 16 domestic routes, as well as 295 regular flights a week from Almaty.

The overall number of coronavirus cases has reached 44 people in Kazakhstan, including 19 in Almaty and 25 in Nur-Sultan.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 9,100. Over 222,640 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 84,500 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

