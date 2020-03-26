Andijan city of Uzbekistan closes its borders for transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 26

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Andijan city is closing borders for all modes of transport due to the coronavirus outbreak, from March 27, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The decision was made to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection, the message said. The restriction does not apply to freight transport. Only citizens permanently residing in Andijan can enter the city.

Earlier it was reported that, starting from March 26, movement of any transport from the districts to the city of Namangan, as well as from Namangan to other regions of Uzbekistan is temporarily restricted.

At the same time, the ban on entry and exit also does not apply to cases involving the carriage of goods and persons (with permanent registration in the city) upon entry into the city.

The ban on entry and exit does not apply to employees of all State and non-State institutions that work in the city but live in the districts.

The first case of Coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology - an Uzbek woman who had returned from France. The Ministry of Health later said that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Uzbekistan is 60.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 21,300. Over 471,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 114,800 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini