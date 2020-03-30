Passenger trains operating to Kazakhstan’s Atyrau to be suspended over coronavirus fears

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Operation of passenger trains to Kazakhstan’s Atyrau city will be suspended starting from Apr. 1, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan Railways.

Atyrau region’s akimat (administrative center) announced on Mar. 29 that quarantine regime will be introduced in Atyrau city to battle coronavirus spread in the country.

Kazakhstan Railways said that starting from Apr. 1, 2020, boarding and exit of passengers, as well as sale of tickets for the passenger trains from and to Atyrau station will be prohibited.

Operation of Aktobe – Atyrau train will be shortened till Dossor station.

Operation of passenger trains of the Atyrau - Mangystau, Atyrau – Kurort – Borovoe will be suspended from Apr. 1, whereas of trains operating on Atyrau – Shu route will be suspended from Apr. 2.

The latest data said that a total of 294 coronavirus cases have officially been confirmed in Kazakhstan.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 34,000. Over 723,700 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 152,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.