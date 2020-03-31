Georgian seaports continue operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Under conditions of the country-wide quarantine, Georgian seaports remain open, said Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Reportedly, the cargo operations are uninterrupted.

According to the agency, a number of new rules related to the application of preventive measures for the spread of coronavirus have been introduced in the ports.

Before entering the port, a thermal imaging scan of all persons on board of the ships is compulsory, if the vessel, its crew or passengers were in high-risk countries for the past three weeks.

If necessary, disinfection of goods and vehicles is carried out. Crossing the border by foreign nationals is limited.

At least 24 hours in advance, all ships are required to submit a maritime health declaration. If, after submitting this document, one of the persons on board shows signs of illness, the master is obliged to notify the relevant services.

According to the Maritime Transport Agency, thermometers have been handed out to port state control services, and duty officers are required to measure the temperature several times a day.

In addition, all organizations operating in ports conduct their activities in accordance with the recommendations of the government. They carry out disinfecting work and provide their employees with personal protective equipment.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356