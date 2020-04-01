Belavia airlines suspends flights to Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Moscow amid coronavirus outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Belarus’ Belavia airline company is suspending implementation of flights to Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Moscow due to coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The company said that the decision is a result of suspension of international air traffic in a number of countries due to coronavirus outbreak.

Thus, over the period from Mar. 31 till Apr. 14 the company is suspending flights to Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities.

Up till Apr. 30 the company is suspending flights to Moscow’s aorports of Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo.

Up till Apr. 24 the company is suspending flights to Kyiv, Odessa, LvIv and Kharkiv cities of Ukraine.

The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan reported since the outbreak began is 372.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 April 15, 2020.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 43,000. Over 874,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 184,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh