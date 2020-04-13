Georgia announces new flight schedule to bring its citizens home

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

To ensure the phased return of Georgian citizens from abroad due to COVID-19, the Coordination Council has organized the additional flights to be implemented on the route Madrid -Tbilisi on April 30 and Prague-Tbilisi on May 2, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani announced this during a meeting at Government Administration on April 13. As reported, the cabinet has discussed more flights from various countries.

The upcoming schedule include flights Amsterdam-Tbilisi on April 14, Paris-Tbilisi on April 16, Tel Aviv-Tbilisi on April 18, Rome-Tbilisi on April 21, Barcelona-Tbilisi on April 22, and Warsaw-Tbilisi on April 27.

The minister added the Georgian Government has already organized the return of up to 5,540 Georgian citizens from abroad.

Georgia has confirmed 266 cases of coronavirus on April 13.

Currently, 4,872 people remain under quarantine and 453 persons are in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19.