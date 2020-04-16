Georgia extends shutdown of regular air traffic until May 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

Georgia is extending the shutdown of regular air traffic until May 10 following the extension of the state of emergency in the country, Trend reports referring to Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

From March 21, Georgia completely shut down air traffic in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. So far, only government-coordinated flights have been carried out in the country that brought back Georgian citizens from coronavirus-hit countries.

The Georgian Civil Aviation Agency said that the decision to relaunch regular air traffic will be made following the recommendations of the health care authorities.

The agency calls on citizens to refrain from buying tickets until the date of the restoration of regular air traffic is announced, the agency said.

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased up to 336 in Georgia on April 16.

According to the official data, 74 patients have fully recovered from the virus. Three people died of COVID-19 in the country, while 5,000 people remain under quarantine, and 494 patients are in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, said the message.

