Operations certificate of Kazakhstan's Bek Air recalled following plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan (AAK) has recalled the operator’s certificate and certificates of airworthiness from Kazakhstan's Bek Air company the plane of which crashed near Almaty International Airport in December 2019, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, and 66 were injured as a result of Bek Air's plane crash. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members. Shortly after the accident, Bek Air company’s operations, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan, were suspended.

"Since Bek Air JSC failed to fulfill instructions to rectify violations issued by AAK and the Main Transport Prosecutor’s Office, the operator certificate of Bek Air JSC is recalled," the report said.

The airworthiness certificates of nine Fokker aircrafts owned by Bek Air JSC have been recalled as well.

"In order for Bek Air JSC to obtain the operator’s certificate and aircraft airworthiness certificates, it will be required for Bek Air to go through and pass the full certification process again," the report said.

As previously reported, AAK together with the Main Transport Prosecutor's Office conducted an unscheduled audit of the Bek Air, as a result of which extreme violations of the law were identified that impacts flight safety.

