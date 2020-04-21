Georgia brings back over 6,000 citizens from coronavirus-hit areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgian government has brought back 6,747 citizens as of April 20 from different coronavirus-hit areas since the COVID-19 outbreak began worldwide, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, during the same period, Georgian diplomatic missions helped 9,058 Georgian citizens abroad.

Georgian citizens who are abroad and want to return to the country have to fill out a special electronic application, which is available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and on the websites of the diplomatic missions of Georgia.

Georgia extended the shutdown on regular air traffic until May 10 following the extension of the state of emergency, Georgian Civil Aviation Agency announced last week.

As of April 21, the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia stands at 402; 93 patients have recovered, four people have died.

