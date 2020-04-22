Georgian citizens return from Rome

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

As many as 183 Georgian citizens returned home via Rome-Tbilisi flight on April 21 amid coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

Upon arrival, the passengers underwent thermal screening at the airport, after which they were taken to quarantine zones by buses specially allocated for them.

Citizens returning from abroad have to pass the 14-day quarantine period in Georgia. During this time, they stay under medical supervision. Eighty-three hotels throughout Georgia are being used as quarantine spaces.

Minors, elderly people, pregnant women, students, people with disabilities, cancer patients, and people with chronic and serious diseases were among the passengers of this flight, the ministry said.

On the same flight, 11 Georgian sailors returned to their homeland.

As reported, to date, Georgian diplomatic missions helped 9,058 Georgian citizens abroad.

Georgian citizens who are abroad and want to return to the country have to fill out a special electronic application, which is available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and on the websites of the diplomatic missions of Georgia.

On the recommendation of the interagency coordination council, the price of tickets for special flights for the return of Georgian citizens from abroad should not exceed 199 euros.

Georgia extended the shutdown on regular air traffic until May 22 following the extension of the state of emergency, Georgian Civil Aviation Agency announced last week.

