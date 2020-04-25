Traffic restrictions on major cities to be eased for two days in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The Georgian government has announced a two-day easing of restrictions on vehicle traffic between major cities and the rest of the country to allow citizens to return to their homes following Easter celebrations, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, between April 27-28, those who left the cities of Tbilisi, Rustavi, Batumi and Kutaisi to join their relatives in countryside to celebrate Easter will be able to return to their places of registration.

The cities will be open for vehicle traffic at any time during the two-day period, however no entrance for any other purpose will be permitted as limitations for preventing a further spread of the new coronavirus continue.

The ongoing curfew within the cities, enacted on March 21, will remain in force and public transportation operation will also remain suspended.

As of April 24, there are 431 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, with five deaths and 132 recoveries from the infection.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356