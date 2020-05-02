Digital Regulator system to be adapted to Kazakh aviation industry's needs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2

Kazakhstan’s Aviation Administration (AAK) will take a year to make changes to BusinessOptix’s ‘Digital Regulator’ system and adapt it to needs of Kazakh aviation industry, a representative of AAK told Trend.

In Apr. of this year AAK and BusinessOptix, a US & UK based software company, signed a partnership agreement to deliver a framework for digital aviation regulation to Kazakhstan.

BusinessOptix is to support the creation of its ‘Digital Regulator’ to drive strategies around Enterprise Risk and Compliance and enable AAK to design and deliver its optimal future operational state.

The AAK official said that the trial period has already started as of Mar. 12, 2020 and will take one year with subsequent extension of the license code. AAK is currently planning to purchase a license for the source code of the software.

The BusinessOptix platform enables organizations to design and deliver their 'digital twin' for a variety of business needs, which, in this case, includes the rollout of a full Enterprise Risk and Performance database that has been specifically designed to support the growing needs of the AAK.

"The digitization project already started through the electronic government (Egov), which issues some of the certification. This has to be improved to cover all aspects of approvals and licenses. It is expected that the digital twin (a digital replica of a living or non-living physical entity) will build the necessary integration into Egov to make it an effective tool for managing the many licenses and approvals overseen by AAK," the official said.

The official said that steps of the cooperation process include full control over the current application development by AAK's internal resources, integration with other strategic projects of AAK. Control of all aspects of data security to meet the requirements of the legislation of Kazakhstan.

"What we are looking to improve is speed of decision making based on historical files and digital information, ultimately we will also look to see if we can get companies online with us as well so that we can improve interchange of data and printing of official documents. This improvement of service will result in a more cost effective and timely system," the official said.

He went on to add that BusinessOptix allows AAK to generate and publish electronic documents, process flows and work instructions quickly.

"These publications can also be in several languages, as required. The second part of it is in the case that we need to change the system, we are first able to manage the scenario and test it in different ways prior to its implementation," the official said.

Following successful completion of the BusinessOptix concept verification, AAK will purchase a license for the software source code.

"Purchasing the source code also includes training staff to use the software. The BusinessOptix and technical support team will be available to assist AAK with managing software solutions for an additional fee," the official said.

