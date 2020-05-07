Georgia ready to receive foreign tourists from July 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

From May 11, all restrictions on movement of people and vehicles will be lifted in Tbilisi, and from May 14, traffic will be fully opened in Rustavi and Gardabani cities, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The restrictions on entry and exit were introduced in Tbilisi, Rustavi, Batumi and Kutaisi on April 15. The restrictions have been lifted in Kutaisi and Batumi from May 5.

"From June 15, Georgia will re-launch local tourism services," Gakharia said.

According to him, Georgia will be ready to receive foreign tourists from July 1.

“We will create safe corridors on land borders with our neighboring countries, as well as, based on bilateral negotiations, with countries that are of tourist interest to us. Negotiations on this subject have already been started”, Gakharia said.

In the past 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases in Georgia has increased by five, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 615. The number of patients who have recovered from the illness reached 275. Nine coronavirus-infected people died.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356