Irish low-cost airline resumes flights to Georgia

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair will resume 40 percent of its flights from July 1 to the most destinations, including Georgia, but at a reduced frequency, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, Ryanair is resuming flights on two routes in Georgia – Tbilisi-Milan and Tbilisi-Cologne. Tickets are already on sale.

On May 12, Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava said that of the 36 airlines operating in Georgian market, 18 have already reached a preliminary agreement with the Ministry of Economy to resume flights.

The country is getting ready to welcome international travelers from July 1 into a safe environment during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating so-called safe corridors.

The government has set the goal of making Georgia the first country to open its doors to foreign tourists after months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and to welcome international travelers with a new slogan "Georgia - Safe Destination!".

