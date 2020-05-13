Uzbekistan sends ambulances to Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

Uzbekistan sends a batch of ambulances to Tajikistan to fight the COVID-19 spread, Trend reports citing the UzAuto Motors.

Uzbek UzAuto Motors company sent a shipment of ambulances to Tajikistan as part of its support during the pandemic, the company's press office said.

"In order to expand the ambulance fleet and provide timely assistance to patients during the pandemic, a batch of ambulances was sent to Tajikistan," the company said.

Each car is equipped with additional personal protective equipment for medical personnel.

Ambulances have already been handed over to the Ministry of Health for further distribution among hospitals of the country, the message said.

Earlier, a military transport aircraft of the Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan delivered a humanitarian cargo to Tajikistan, consisting of 10 ventilators, medicines, medical protective coats, etc.

The same plane brought eight Uzbek virologists, epidemiologists and anesthetists with experience in fighting coronavirus, to Dushanbe.

