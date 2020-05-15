Georgian Airways to resume regular flights from July 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Airways will resume carrying out of regular flights from July 1, the company announced on its Facebook page, Trend reports.

“We will resume our regular flights starting from July 1. On May 14, the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency announced the prolongation of the prohibition of regular flights until June 31. All passengers holding tickets for May/June are able to rebook their trips to an alternative date for free. Looking forward to welcoming you on board,” Georgian Airways said.

In accordance with the Georgian government's anti-crisis plan to reopen tourism, the opening of air traffic is scheduled for July 1.

The air traffic will be restored gradually. However, before that, the aviation authorities and airports will have to carry out certain work. More specifically, it is necessary and mandatory to introduce safety standards, both at border checkpoints and at the airports.

