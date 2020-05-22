Georgia, Lithuania to restore relations in tourism sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

The Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava has held a video conference with the Acting Minister of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, Trend reports via the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the priority areas of bilateral economic cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to the terms of restoring relations in the field of tourism and transport in the post-epidemiological period.

It was noted that Georgia has made significant progress in preventing the spread of coronavirus, and that effective measures taken by the government have allowed Georgia to become one of the first countries to open its tourism market to domestic and international travelers.

During the online meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of creating a safe corridor and travel protocols, which is a prerequisite for the restoration of cooperation between countries in the field of tourism, as well as the resumption of direct flights.

In addition, it was noted that Wizz Air is ready to resume scheduled flights between Vilnius and Kutaisi suspended due to a pandemic.

