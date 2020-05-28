Georgia negotiating with Czechia to resume direct flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

Georgia is negotiating with Czechia, Latvia and other countries to resume direct flights between the countries, Trend reports referring to Ministry of Economy of Georgia.

The Economy Minister of Georgia Natia Turnava held an online meeting with the Vice Prime Minister of Czechia Karel Havlicek to discuss the issue of resuming the flights.

"In 2019, there was a 19 percent increase in visitors from Czechia, which is a very high rate", said the minister.

Turnava said that Georgian flag-carrier Georgian Airways and Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air are ready to resume flights between Georgia and Czechia.

Earlier, Turnava discussed the issue of restoration of direct air traffic with Latvian Transport Minister Talis Linkaits.

"Georgia and Latvia are ready to resume direct flights. The most important thing for our governments now is to exchange protocols very quickly, according to which security will be maintained when transporting people between the two countries,” said Turnava after the meeting.

She noted that Latvian national carrier Air Baltic is ready to resume flights to Georgia starting from the first week of July. The airline company has already submitted an application to the Ministry of Economy and the Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia.

Turnava added that Wizz Air is also ready to relaunch direct flights between Latvia and Georgia.

Georgia is set to resume domestic tourism starting June 15 and international tourism starting July 1.

