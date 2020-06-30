Belarus’ Belavia once again postpones resuming flights to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Belarus’ Belavia airline company has once again postponed restoration of flights to Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the company.

This time Belavia has also announced postponement of flights to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent.

Thus, the company said that it is postponing resuming flights to all Kazakhstan’s cities and Uzbekistan’s Tashkent till July 31, 2020.

Earlier this month, Kazakhstan announced a decision to resume international flights to a number of countries. The flights are being gradually resumed to Turkey, China, South Korea, Thailand and Japan from Jun. 20, 2020.

The list was then further expanded and included Hungary, India, Germany, Czech Republic, Malaysia, Egypt, Ukraine, Poland, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 21,819. This includes 13,008 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 188 patients who passed away.

---

