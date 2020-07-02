Several airlines to carry out charter flights to bring Georgian citizens home

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Several airlines will carry out charter flights to bring home Georgian citizens who are abroad and cannot return due to travel bans, said Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

At the government meeting, Gakharia tasked the Ministry of Economy of Georgia to prepare and submit a charter flight schedule by July 6.

The ticket prices should not exceed 200 euros.

Georgian diplomatic representations have supported a total of 20,957 Georgian citizens abroad with accommodation, food, basic needs, medicines, financial help, online medical consultations and assistance in receiving medical services.

In addition, Georgia has evacuated 12,192 citizens from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic as of May 20, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Out of the Georgian citizens who have returned to the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, 6,751 persons were brought by special flights, 5,059 by road vehicles, and 382 persons by ferry.

