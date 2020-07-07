Estonia opens borders for Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

Estonia has lifted entry restrictions for citizens of 14 non-European Union (EU) countries including Georgia starting July 6, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

When crossing the Estonian border, the passengers must not have symptoms of COVID-19. If an individual enters Estonia from a country where there have been more than 16 infections for 100,000 people in the last 14 days, the passenger will be obliged to enter self-isolation for two weeks.

The Council of the European Union recommended lifting border restrictions for 15 non-EU countries including Georgia starting July 1. However, the recommendation is not obligatory and member states have the option of opening their borders gradually and not for all countries at the same time.

For instance, Germany has lifted entry restrictions for citizens of 11 only non-EU countries including Georgia starting July 2.

Meanwhile, Georgia will not resume international flights until August 1.

The decision to resume regular air traffic will be made based on the epidemiological situation in the world and in Georgia, says Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

