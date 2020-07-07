AZAL to increase the number of flights operated between Baku and Istanbul to 4 times per week

Transport 7 July 2020 22:32 (UTC+04:00)
AZAL to increase the number of flights operated between Baku and Istanbul to 4 times per week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

Trend:

Starting next week, the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan will increase the frequency of services operated between Baku and Istanbul.

Thus, the total number of flights operated in the Baku-Istanbul-Baku direction by AZAL will be increased from two to four times a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays).

The fares are similar to those previously announced for the special flights which are planned before the end of August.

We remind you that students can take advantage of a 30% discount when purchasing tickets. For this, once the booking is made on the website, they need to send a scanned copy of their immigration document and passport to the airline's call centre using the feedback form available on the website or through the WhatsApp messenger. Detailed video instruction on booking a discount ticket is available at https://youtu.be/HylsY0m9cEM.

According to the new rules, only passengers who have been tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) will be allowed to board the flights. In view of this, the list of laboratories accredited by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) where passengers can be tested for COVID-19 without a doctor’s appointment has expanded. The list can be found below:

- Referans Clinical Laboratory Centre;

- Leyla Medical Centre;

- Memorial Clinic;

- Bona Dea International Hospital;

- Inci Laboratories;

- Center for Control of Particularly Dangerous Infections;

- Caspian International Hospital;

- UltraLab.

As previously reported, upon departure from the Istanbul airport, at the check-in counter, you will need to present a certificate of negative COVID-19 test results issued by one of the clinics of “Memorial Sağlık Grubu” or other clinics from the list available on the website of the Ministry of Health of Turkey: https://covid19bilgi.saglik.gov.tr/tr/covid-19-yetkilendirilmis-tani-laboratuvarlari-listesi.

Passengers returning from other countries via Istanbul can provide a certificate of testing issued by a laboratory certified by the Ministry of Health (or other competent authority) of that country, or by passing tests in one of the Turkish clinics listed above.

In all cases, the test must be passed no later than 48 hours before the scheduled departure.

In accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving by these flights to Baku will have to self-isolate for two weeks. For this, during the flight they will have to fill out a declaration indicating the address of residence at which they can self-insolate. 8103 SMS permissions will not apply to these individuals.

To recap, on flights operated during the COVID-19 pandemic, special rules will apply both at the airports of departure and arrival and on board the aircraft. "Azerbaijan Airlines" prepared a video instruction available at https://youtu.be/Rbb_I0NsW7U.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan, Bahrain discuss cooperation development in energy sector
Turkmenistan, Bahrain discuss cooperation development in energy sector
Numerous business projects to get support in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region
Numerous business projects to get support in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region
Turkmengas State Concern to buy electrical products via tender
Turkmengas State Concern to buy electrical products via tender
Loading Bars
Latest
Tehran, China vow to braden mutual cooperation Politics 23:28
AZAL to increase the number of flights operated between Baku and Istanbul to 4 times per week Transport 22:32
AZAL opens sale for special Baku-London-Baku flights Transport 21:28
Azerbaijan’s Shaki winery to produce new types of wine Business 21:17
Azerbaijani Khazar Inshaat talks construction of housing estates in Sumgayit city Business 20:36
Azerbaijan’s Brot Baku company postpones opening of its store Business 20:12
Actual beneficiaries of agricultural subsidies be determined in Azerbaijan by late 2020 Business 19:21
Fitch Ratings forecasts global fiscal deficit World 19:08
Turkmenistan, Bahrain discuss cooperation development in energy sector Oil&Gas 19:03
Azerbaijan reports 537 new COVID-19 cases Society 19:01
Details on cargo transshipment from Belgium via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 18:55
Oil product prices start growing in Georgia Oil&Gas 18:34
Numerous business projects to get support in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region Business 18:20
Turkmengas State Concern to buy electrical products via tender Tenders 18:09
Volume of five-month cargo transshipment through Turkish Samsun port disclosed Turkey 18:00
Details on cargo transshipment from Oman via ports of Turkey revealed Turkey 17:59
Russian Copper Company to start underground mine operation in Kazakhstan Business 17:58
Azerbaijani MP talks growth of areas where economic reforms vigorously implemented Commentary 17:46
Eurasia Drilling Company's operations in Caspian to continue to under-perform Oil&Gas 17:35
Gas tariff to remain unchanged in Georgia for three years Oil&Gas 17:31
Turkmenistan sets deadline for submitting tax returns Finance 17:30
Bank of Georgia takes new initiative to develop wine sector Finance 17:17
Kazakhstan introduces moratorium on state agencies buying cars, new furniture Business 17:12
Turkey unveils volume of cargo transshipment from Italy via its ports Turkey 17:11
Azerbaijan remains leading gas supplier to Georgia Oil&Gas 17:11
Georgia increases domestic energy consumption Oil&Gas 16:56
Demand of Azerbaijani banks for foreign currency at CBA's exchange auction grows Finance 16:49
Turkish ministry discloses volume of crude oil transshipped via local ports Turkey 16:44
Details on cargo transshipment from Lebanon via Turkish ports unveiled Turkey 16:42
UAE banks can withstand shocks of any size - central bank Arab World 16:41
Philippine consortium drops $2 billion airport project Other News 16:36
Kazakhstan's Astana Hub to attract more accelerators before end of 2020 ICT 16:33
Iran's shortage of affordable housing solvable through loans, cheap lands - MP Business 16:11
EU antitrust regulators extend Fiat, Peugeot investigation to Nov. 13 Europe 15:59
EIB talks working out framework agreement with Turkmenistan Finance 15:53
Egypt's foreign reserves recover slightly to $38.2 billion Arab World 15:50
Bank of Georgia signs loan guarantee agreement with EIB Finance 15:49
Uzbekistan, South Korea intend to establish free trade Uzbekistan 15:46
Thai first quarter household debt at 80% of GDP, highest in four years Other News 15:44
Turkmenistan's oil, gas sector interests TOYO Engineering Corporation Oil&Gas 15:38
HSBC to cut 38% of global banking and markets jobs in France Other News 15:38
Kazakhstan’s national welfare fund to transfer its assets to more competitive env't Business 15:37
Iranian president urges exporters to return foreign currency revenues Finance 15:25
Death toll in Iran from COVID-19 nearing 12,000 Society 15:20
Ex-chairman of Azerbaijan's bank accused of embezzlement Society 15:03
Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air expanding domestic routes map Transport 14:59
Azerbaijan to elaborate dev't strategy for small hydroelectric power plants (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 14:58
EU Commission revises oil price forecasts up Oil&Gas 14:57
EU helps Georgia overcome economic challenges arising from coronavirus pandemic Business 14:50
Iran's public companies continue to sell shares on stock market Business 14:46
Indonesia imposes 10% VAT on Amazon, Google, Netflix and Spotify Other News 14:40
Lufthansa to cut leadership positions, 1,000 admin jobs Europe 14:39
Iran offers cash reward for revealing illegal crypto miners Business 14:39
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 14:37
Iran announces wrap up of several projects in electricity sector Business 14:35
Turkmenistan reviews country's foreign policy in 1H2020 Turkmenistan 14:33
Iran Energy Ministry provides funds for water, desalination projects in Bushehr Province Oil&Gas 14:14
Kazakhstan's entrepreneurship dev't fund, UNDP to promote RES projects in country Business 14:10
Saudi unemployment falls in first quarter, but before coronavirus impact Arab World 14:01
Azerbaijan's biggest industrial enterprise suspends operations Business 13:58
U.S. firms in India not ready to pay digital tax US 13:58
Euro zone agrees 750 million euros of debt relief measures for Greece Europe 13:57
WB provides financial support to Georgia to fight COVID-19 Finance 13:56
Estonia opens borders for Georgia Transport 13:42
WB-backed livestock dev't program conducive to expansion of Kazakhstan's beef export Business 13:27
Georgian Plant the Future program provides financial support to farmers Business 13:22
Survey: Sentiments regarding businesses’ state moderately positive in Uzbekistan Business 13:18
Data on volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish Kocaeli port revealed Turkey 13:07
Turkmenistan reveals data on its textile exports Business 12:53
Conversation between Special Representatives of India and China on recent developments on the India-China border areas Other News 12:50
PASHA Kapital - leader in volume of operations on Baku Stock Exchange Finance 12:48
Kazakhstan’s KMG to hold geological exploration in co-op with BP Business 12:45
Turkey's export of chemical products abroad drops in 1H2020 Turkey 12:33
Most popular mobile brands in Azerbaijan revealed ICT 11:59
Azerbaijani oil prices show growth Oil&Gas 11:57
New housing prices up in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 11:36
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on July 7 Finance 11:29
Eni revises down forecasts for oil, gas prices Oil&Gas 11:15
Renewables development to have minimal impact on LNG Commentary 11:03
How ‘smart’ can keep cities safer from pandemics Other News 10:57
Sustainable rally in oil prices expected in H220 Oil&Gas 10:56
German industrial output rebounds in May but not as much as forecast Europe 10:56
Kazakhstan's export to Singapore shrinks Business 10:54
Azerbaijan's State Road Transport Service prepares draft law on freight forwarding Transport 10:53
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to buy filters via tender Tenders 10:46
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 7 Finance 10:38
Tajikistan to evacuate its residents from Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 pandemic Kazakhstan 10:38
Georgia reports new cases of coronavirus Georgia 10:31
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 37 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:28
Azerbaijan's ADIF reveals compensations paid to closed banks' depositors Finance 10:23
UAE says it will test 2 million people for COVID-19 as cases rise Arab World 10:14
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom extending reduced operational activity period Business 10:06
Share of public securities transactions top Azerbaijan's primary market in 1H2020 Finance 09:58
Kazakh coal extracting venture opens tender for vehicles overhaul Tenders 09:35
Romania's share in Azerbaijan's exports growing Business 09:21
Turkey - Georgia trade turnover heavily drops Turkey 09:16
Schools to reopen in Turkey under strict virus measures Turkey 09:00
China ready to work with Iran for progressing practical coop. Iran 08:52
COVID-19 deaths surpass 3,500 in U.S. Los Angeles County, total cases hit 116,570 US 08:26
Kazakhstan's AIFC to bring more revenue to state budget by project co-funding Business 08:00
All news