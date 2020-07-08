Georgians allowed to enter Montenegro without restrictions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

The Montenegrin Institute of Public Health has included Georgia in the list of countries whose citizens are allowed to enter Montenegro without restrictions, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The nationals of these countries will not be required to obtain COVID-19 test results or to pass quarantine, said the report.

The list consists of EU member states as well as 50 other countries, including Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkey, China and others.

At the same time, the Montenegrin Institute of Public Health has published the list of the states whose nationals are obliged to negative COVID-19 test results before entering the country.

The list includes countries such as Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Israel, Singapore and Canada.

