Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia helps over 1K Georgian sailors to return home

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia has helped about 1,200 Georgian sailors and 100 sailors from other countries return home through ‘green corridors’, Trend reports referring to the agency.

Georgia started to operate as a transit country in the process of the repatriation of seafarers from June 15.

"The Maritime Transport Agency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are assisting Georgian sailors in return to their homeland", reads the press release of the agency.

Only sailors who have certified contracts can use the 'green corridors', the authenticity of which is verified with the shipowner; they can cross the state border of Georgia only in case of confirmed employment.

