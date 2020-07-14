American Airlines preparing to send furlough warnings this week
American Airlines (AAL.O) is preparing to send notices of potential furloughs, as well as early retirement packages to encourage voluntary departures, to its workers later this week, two people familiar with the matter said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
American has already said it expects to have 20,000 more employees than it needs to operate its schedule in the fall as demand that has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic remains depressed.
