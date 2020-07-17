Denmark to open borders for Georgian citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Denmark will be opening borders for Georgian citizens from July 18 based on the decision of Coordination Council of Denmark, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, the country’s officials will open borders to the citizens of several other countries, namely Tunisia and Uruguay.

Starting July, Denmark has opened borders to Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

Foreign Ministry of Denmark underlines that travel restrictions and quarantine measures are applicable to citizens Denmark in Georgia and Uruguay and traveling to these countries is not recommended except for emergency cases.

---

