Cyprus to open its borders for visitors from 50 countries, including Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Cyprus will open its border for passengers from 50 countries, including Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As stated by the country's government, different conditions will apply to different countries, and the borders will open on July 23.

Countries are divided into three categories. Citizens of the first group will be able to enter the Republic of Cyprus without restrictions and requirements to submit additional documents. However, the Cypriot government reserves the right to test some passengers.

Citizens of countries in the second category, including Georgia, will be required to have undertaken a laboratory test at least 72 hours prior to departure and to possess a certificate showing negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) examination for the virus.

Tourists from the third category will have to submit the coronavirus test result and maintain self-isolation for 14 days.

