Cyprus to open its borders for visitors from 50 countries, including Georgia

Transport 21 July 2020 14:31 (UTC+04:00)
Cyprus to open its borders for visitors from 50 countries, including Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Cyprus will open its border for passengers from 50 countries, including Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As stated by the country's government, different conditions will apply to different countries, and the borders will open on July 23.

Countries are divided into three categories. Citizens of the first group will be able to enter the Republic of Cyprus without restrictions and requirements to submit additional documents. However, the Cypriot government reserves the right to test some passengers.

Citizens of countries in the second category, including Georgia, will be required to have undertaken a laboratory test at least 72 hours prior to departure and to possess a certificate showing negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) examination for the virus.

Tourists from the third category will have to submit the coronavirus test result and maintain self-isolation for 14 days.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Israel reports 1,714 new COVID-19 cases, 52,003 in total
Israel reports 1,714 new COVID-19 cases, 52,003 in total
Israel to remain closed to foreigners at least until September
Israel to remain closed to foreigners at least until September
Israel clears east Mediterranean natural gas pipeline plan
Israel clears east Mediterranean natural gas pipeline plan
Loading Bars
Latest
Number of real estates bought by Turkmen citizens in Turkey increases Turkey 15:28
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend ceremony to give out apartments, cars to martyr families, war disabled in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 15:28
Uzbekistan to pump additional water for irrigation from Tajikistan Economy 15:26
Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of drilling equipment Tenders 15:24
Georgia reveals export statistics of major commodities to Russia Business 15:19
Azerbaijani Institute of Zoology receives appeals on marsh frog breeding Society 15:18
Georgian designers export jewelry to France Business 15:16
Pompeo arrives in UK to discuss China, 5G and Brexit US 15:14
Turkmenistan’s Demiryollary company opens tender to buy server equipment Tenders 15:12
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas to purchase general equipment via tender Tenders 15:10
Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to allocate new loan to Uzbekistan Finance 15:09
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: US Congress adopts very important amendments Politics 15:05
Iran's vice president calls for urgent solution of truck drivers problems Transport 14:53
TRACECA to develop new agreement on Single Transit Permit (INTERVIEW) Transport 14:51
Production estimates at Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz block Oil&Gas 14:34
Profit tax paid by companies down in Georgia Business 14:33
Cyprus to open its borders for visitors from 50 countries, including Georgia Transport 14:31
Gold price increases in Azerbaijan on July 21 Finance 14:31
Iran to start producing low-consumption engines Oil&Gas 14:27
Lordegan Urea Fertilizer Company discloses export forecast Business 14:20
Oil & gas wells developed by Greenfields Petroleum in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:15
Iran reaches new COVID-19 anti-record for single day Society 14:12
Greenfields Petroleum predicts development costs in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:02
Chamber of Commerce talks Iran-Azerbaijan trade, transit during COVID-19 Business 13:59
Azerbaijani mobile operators' revenues grow ICT 13:47
Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz refurbishes booster compressor station Oil&Gas 13:47
Electricity production up in Uzbekistan during 1H2020 Oil&Gas 13:45
Azerbaijani customs committee talks six-month rail freight operations Transport 13:38
UK government-backed COVID lending reaches 48 billion pounds Europe 13:35
Geostat reveals volume of Russian export to Georgia Business 13:34
Weekly review of Georgian capital market Finance 13:28
Share of euro in Azerbaijani State Oil Fund's currency basket lowers Oil&Gas 13:27
Volume of SOFAZ's revenues from major oil, gas fields in Azerbaijan revealed Oil&Gas 13:27
Chevron’s portfolio will be expanded with Noble’s cash cow assets Oil&Gas 13:13
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy petrol via tender Tenders 12:58
Iran, Iraq to ink agreement on banking soon Finance 12:58
Azerbaijani сustoms authority discloses export indicators for 1H2020 Business 12:56
Amount of funds sold at NIMA exchange rate in Iran up Finance 12:44
Assistant to president: Azerbaijan not going to take part in imitated negotiations with Armenia Politics 12:42
Uzbekistan increases agricultural machinery production in 1H2020 Business 12:38
KAMAZ delivers new batch of vehicles to Turkmenistan Transport 12:28
LinkedIn cuts 960 jobs as pandemic puts the brakes on corporate hiring US 12:28
Uzbekistan increasing grain production Business 12:27
Assistant to Azerbaijan's President: Armenia engaged in providing weapons to ''black market" Politics 12:24
Defense Ministry: Armenia still hiding losses just like in 2016 April battles Politics 12:20
Assistant to president: Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan never shells civilian objects Politics 12:19
Azerbaijani ATEF Group to launch electric equipment manufacturing in Kazakhstan Business 12:17
Turkmen company continues to grow grows cotton on large territory in Balkanabat Business 12:11
Iran reveals exports via customs of Bushehr Province Business 12:09
Cargo transportation via one of Turkish airports suffers big drop Turkey 12:07
Liquidity expected to increase in Iran Finance 12:05
Jordan senator strongly condemns recent provocation of Armenian armed forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:05
Azerbaijani MFA : Events of July 12 - Armenia's military provocation, act of terrorism Politics 12:04
Foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan in 1H2020 down Business 12:01
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Communications talks necessary cyber security measures ICT 12:00
Spain to receive 140 billion euros from EU recovery fund, half in grants Europe 11:59
Kazakhstan's goods export to Belarus shrinks Business 11:57
Assistant to Azerbaijan's President: Armenia's provocation was pre-planned (PHOTO) Politics 11:54
Global gas flaring rises to levels not seen in more than a decade Oil&Gas 11:37
Uzbekistan's exports of watermelons down Business 11:29
Uzbekistan records 624 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths Uzbekistan 11:25
ADB financing circle power system building in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 11:24
Baker Hughes, Snam have world’s first “hybrid” hydrogen turbine Oil&Gas 11:23
Oil gains as vaccine hopes edge out rise in infections Oil&Gas 11:21
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iran’s Anzali port increases Business 11:18
Conte: EU recovery fund gives chance to 'change the face' of Italy Europe 11:17
Azerbaijan reveals half-year maritime cargo movement figures Transport 11:16
Uzbekistan increases cotton fiber production in 1H2020 Business 11:15
Turkmenistan produces large amount of iodine in 1H2020 Business 11:14
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy spare parts via tender Tenders 11:13
Georgia reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:13
Iran reveals exports of steel products Business 11:11
TAP to plant back olive trees in autumn Oil&Gas 11:00
Azerbaijan's air defense units destroy two Armenian reconnaissance UAVs Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:57
Greece calls EU recovery fund deal a 'national success' Europe 10:50
Iran in talks with China regarding its West Karun oil field Oil&Gas 10:37
Uzbek National Bank for Foreign Economic Activity attracts loan from US company Finance 10:26
WTL talks details of building delayed coking, tar-deasphalting complex in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 10:12
Uzbekistan, Russia may create joint low-cost airline Transport 10:02
WTL modernizing Turkmenistan's Seidinsky Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 09:56
Iranian currency rates for July 21 Finance 09:55
Iran saving big on producing anti-COVID meds domestically Business 09:55
IMF approves $7.6 million debt relief to Burundi to cushion Covid-19 effects Other News 09:45
China requires negative COVID-19 tests for arriving air passengers Other News 09:44
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 62 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Net profit of Azerbaijan's Int'l Bank plunges Finance 09:42
Iran discloses amount of loans issued in Kurdistan Province Finance 09:39
Azerbaijani first VP: Duty of each of us is to protect interests of Azerbaijan. And not only on battlefield, but also in front of computer monitor (PHOTO) Politics 09:37
Australia extends jobs support as new COVID-19 outbreaks threaten economy Other News 09:27
Coronavirus mortality rate down in Iran, official says Society 09:27
Number of job seekers from Turkey in Turkmenistan drops Turkey 09:24
EU deal on recovery fund shows bloc's determination to act: Merkel Europe 09:00
India COVID-19 death toll rises to 28,084 as total cases reach 1,155,191 Other News 08:54
EU reaches deal on post-pandemic recovery after marathon summit Europe 08:50
Russia’s first vaccine against novel coronavirus is ready - first deputy defense minister Russia 08:31
U.S. President Trump's re-election campaign spends $50.3 million in June US 08:15
Greenhouse gas emissions in Azerbaijan to decrease Oil&Gas 08:00
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in France greatly decreases Turkey 07:55
Review of Georgian exports to Azerbaijan Business 07:52
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Kazakhstan, total at 73,468 Kazakhstan 07:39
All news