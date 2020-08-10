Entry of Azerbaijani carriers to Georgia, Turkey resumed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.10

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijani side held negotiations with Turkey and Georgia, as a result of which the movement of local carriers between the countries was resumed, Head of Azerbaijan’s State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Habib Hasanov said.

Hasanov made the remark at an online conference of the service and Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association, Trend reports on August 10.

Reminding that, as part of the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Azerbaijan, the country applies some restrictions on import, export and transport of transit products from other countries by road transport, the official spoke about the application of special requirements for vehicles entering the country and their drivers, as well as these requirements mechanism of their implementation.

Hasanov pointed out that despite introduction of a number of restrictions on the duration of the stay of vehicles in Turkey and Georgia, as a result of negotiations with the heads of the relevant structures of these countries, the issue was resolved in a short time and the activities of local carriers in Azerbaijan were resumed.