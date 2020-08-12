Container cargo transportation between Kazakhstan and Turkey via Azerbaijan ramps up greatly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

As many as 2,555 containers of the Azerbaijani ADY Container company transported goods between Kazakhstan and Turkey through Azerbaijan from January through May 2020, a source in the company told Trend.

"A great increase in cargo transportation in the direction of Kazakhstan - Turkey through Azerbaijan has been observed this year," the source added.

"The container shipping between Kazakhstan and Turkey through Azerbaijan increased by almost 3.4 times compared to the same period of last year," the source said.

From January through May 2019, 758 containers of ADY Container transported cargo between Kazakhstan and Turkey through Azerbaijan.

In total, the company exported 5,204 containers with cargo from January through May 2020, which is eight percent more compared to 4,825 containers last year.

Some 8,148 containers were transited from January through May 2020, which is by 24 percent more compared to 6,593 containers during the same period of last year.

The total cargo transportation growth amounted to 20 percent (20,477 containers) from January through May.

Despite the pandemic, ADY Container’s import and export international (transit) cargo transportation is underway as usual.

In 1Q2020, 11,321 containers were transported via Azerbaijani railway.

ADY Container LLC has begun expanding cooperation, mainly with countries in the Far East region - China, Japan and South Korea, as well as with Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Iran and India, in order to increase the volume of cargo transportation along the international East-West Transport Corridor, North-South Transport Corridor and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

ADY Container LLC is engaged in storage, maintenance and transportation of containers in compliance with international standards.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@IsmailovaNargis