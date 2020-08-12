Uzbekistan gradually abandons lockdown

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev instructed to allow unlimited movement of vehicles as well as local air and rail traffic from August 15, 2020, Trend reports citing the press service of the president.

The activity of sanatoriums, boarding houses, hotels, museums, children's health camps, beauty salons, hairdressing salons, outdoor catering facilities will also be resumed.

It will be possible to hold family events at home, with the participation of no more than 30 people and compliance with established requirements.

From August 17, it is planned to resume motor transport movement between regions, public transportation services (except the underground), including movement of suburban buses.

It was noted that from August 20, 2020, clothing and building material markets, large shops, gyms, fitness clubs and swimming pools will resume operations.

The Republican Commission was tasked to define clear rules of work within the sanitary requirements for each activity.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested positive for coronavirus.

