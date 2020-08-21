Uzbekistan to discuss restoration of passenger railway transportation with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Uzbekistan has sent a request to restore passenger railway transportation with Russia, Trend reports citing Russian Railways JSC.

Russian Railways General Director Oleg Belozerov made the announcement during his meeting with Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov.

"We are in constant contact with our colleagues from Uzbekistan and address all issues related to the people's transportation as a priority. As for the restoration of regular passenger traffic, we have informed the Ministry of Transport of Russia about the request of the Uzbek side. In the near future, this situation will be considered, and a decision will be taken on it," said Belozerov.

At the same time, the participants of the meeting noted that the potential for transportation is not fully developed.

Freight traffic between the two countries shows a stable positive trend. In 2019, it increased by four percent and exceeded seven million tons. An increase has been also observed this year: for seven months of 2020, the volumes have increased by a quarter compared to the same period last year and amounted to 4.5 million tons.

