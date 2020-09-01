Uzbekistan and Belarus to resume regular flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Director of the Aviation Department of the Transport and Communications Ministry of Belarus, Artem Sikorsky, and Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan, Jasurbek Choriev, discussed the resumption of regular flights Minsk-Tashkent-Minsk, Trend reports referring to Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus.

During the negotiations, the sides noted the mutual commitment of the departments of the two countries to make every effort to resume and maintain a steady increase in the frequency of joint flights on a parity basis. Also, parties expressed willingness in taking the necessary measures to ensure and build up unhindered cargo transportation to/through the territory of the two states.

Furthermore, specific issues regarding the frequency of flights and the conditions of transportation of passengers, taking into account the quarantine measures in the two countries were also considered.

As a result of the talks, an agreement was reached on the resumption of regular flights of Minsk-Tashkent-Minsk by the national air carriers of the two countries - Havo Yullari (Uzbekistan Airways) and Belavia (Belarusian Airlines).

The sides also discussed the current state and prospects for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the areas of civil aviation, as well as measures taken by the relevant departments of the two countries to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic.