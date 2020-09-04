Georgia retained place on EU’s updated list of safe countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.4

Georgia has kept its place on the European Union's (EU’s) newly updated list of safe countries along with 10 other non-EU states, said Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The ‘safe list’ is reviewed every two weeks and is adjusted depending on the latest coronavirus developments in each country.

"The main task for the government is the security of Georgian citizens and also the security of the citizens who come to Georgia from Europe. As safe as they come, they must also go safe,” said Zalkaliani.

Zalkaliani said that despite the flight restrictions all over the world amid the pandemic, 70 flights are planned in September in Georgia out of which 30 are regular flights.

He noted that more than 23,000 Georgian citizens have been brought home since the beginning of the pandemic and said that Georgia continues to bring its citizens back to the country.

