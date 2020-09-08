Kazakhstan's Air Astana resuming flights to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana airline company is resuming regular flights to Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Starting Sept. 11, 2020, once a week the company will have flights from Kazakhstan’s Almaty to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent city.

In June 2020, Kazakhstan announced a decision to launch international flights to several countries following coronavirus-related restrictions on flights. The flights are being gradually resumed to Turkey, China, South Korea, Thailand, and Japan from June 20, 2020.

The list was then further expanded and included Hungary, India, Germany, Czech Republic, Malaysia, Egypt, Ukraine, Poland, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

Recently the list of countries was extended with the UAE, Belarus, Germany, the Netherlands, Egypt, Ukraine, and Russia.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

