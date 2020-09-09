Multi-level road interchange being built in Azerbaijan to eliminate traffic jams (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

A multi-level road interchange is being built in Azerbaijan, in the area of Sulutepe settlement, Trend reports citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The agency noted that construction of the road interchange in Sulutepe village will ensure the unhindered movement of vehicles by eliminating traffic jams.

“The interchange consists of two overpasses, through which cars from Bilajari, Binagadi, Shamakhi districts and the settlements located there to reach Baku without hindrance. Thus, traffic jams will be completely eliminated, especially during peak hours,” said the agency.

“The overpasses will be 69 and 128 meters long and 9 meters wide. The bridge supports are currently under construction. The construction of overpasses will begin at the next stage. The project provides for the repair of 2,350 meters of roads, the creation of sidewalks, and the construction of retaining walls over 600 meters,” the agency added.

“Construction work is carried out under the direct control of the leadership of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads in accordance with necessary requirements. For this purpose, the required number of personnel and equipment was involved in the area,” noted the agency.