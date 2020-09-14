Georgia still remains on 'green list' of EU Commission's COVID-safe countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Despite the increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the past week, Georgia still remains in the 'green zone', earlier outlined by the EU Commission, said the head of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark after the meeting of the Coordination Council on COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the EU Commission at a meeting in Brussels on June 26 agreed that from July 1, access to the Schengen countries will be allowed for citizens of 14 countries outside the EU. Entry to Europe is provided for citizens of Georgia, Australia, Algeria, Canada, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, Montenegro, South Korea and Japan.

“We have been having an increase in COVID-19 cases in the past 4-5 days, so we must curb the spread of the infection rate," he said.

Gamkrelidze noted that coronavirus testing rate has expanded in the country.

"We conducted 4,665 tests in August, 7,961 in September, but the average rate since September 4 is 8,259,” added Gamkrelidze.

Georgia has reported 165 new cases of novel coronavirus on Sept.14, bringing the total number of infected people to 2,392.

