Uzbekistan resumes international transport communication

From October 1, all border crossing points in Uzbekistan will be open for road, rail, and air transport, Trend reports with reference to the Republican Special Commission of Uzbekistan.

The Republican Special Commission allowed the free movement of personal vehicles, local air and railway flights, the operation of catering facilities (restaurants, cafes, canteens, tea houses), sanatoriums, boarding houses, camps, hotels, guest houses, beaches, hostels, rental cottages, and other recreation areas, operate museums and restore the movement of vehicles between all regions of Uzbekistan.

All types of vehicles will have to comply with the requirements of the special commission, which were published on August 31 this year, and strictly observe quarantine and sanitary and hygienic rules.

Uzbekistan Airways also published the decision of the Commission, which determines the procedure for entry and new rules for the transportation of passengers to Uzbekistan.

Passengers must present a negative PCR test and a completed 14-day home self-isolation commitment form.

Also, by the decision of the Republican Special Commission from October 1, all restrictions for international tourism are canceled.

At the same time, travel agencies inviting tourist groups (no less than five people and no more than 15 people with full insurance against coronavirus) to Uzbekistan must arrange for tourists to undergo tests for COVID-19.

On March 16, Uzbekistan closed air and road communications with other countries. Train connections were closed three days later.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

