Several UAVs and military helicopters handed over to Iranian Armed Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

As many as 188 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and military helicopters have been handed over to the navies of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said, Trend report citing IRIB.

The rear admiral noted that three of these UAVs namely Shahab-2, Sepehr (vertical take-off and landing VTOL) and Hodhod-4 (vertical take-off and landing VTOL) were presented for the first time.

Tangsiri added that the UAVs handed over to the Iranian Armed Forces have the ability to take footage from the combat zone and destroy mobile and stable targets at sea.

“In addition, a Mohacer-6 UAV, which can cover a distance of 200 kilometers and carry four missiles were handed over to the Iranian Armed Forces,” the rear admiral said.

The rear admiral stressed that two military helicopters that can land on the water and four helicopters that can carry missiles are among the military equipment handed over to the armed forces.