Tajikistan restores regular flights with China

The Civil Aviation Agency reported that the government is considering the issue of opening air links with Tashkent, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Direct flights in the direction of Dushanbe-Urumqi will resume after a seven-month break in October, the head of the Civil Aviation Agency of Tajikistan Ikrom Subhonzoda said.

Subkhonzoda noted that the decision was made by the Republican Headquarters and the flights will be carried out in compliance with all sanitary and hygienic standards related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ikrom Subhonzoda did not specify the date of the first flight to Urumqi, but said that it would be "somewhere in the middle of October".

The country's government is also considering the issue of opening direct flights between Dushanbe and Tashkent”, - Subhonzoda said.