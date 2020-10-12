Iran's rail travel decreases in last six months

Transport 12 October 2020 13:34 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's rail travel decreases in last six months
Foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan visit Ganja сity damaged from missile attack by Armenian Armed Forces (PHOTO)
Foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan visit Ganja сity damaged from missile attack by Armenian Armed Forces (PHOTO)
Armenia's acts of terror show it wants to continue war - analyst
Armenia's acts of terror show it wants to continue war - analyst
Armenia's attacks on civilians, civilian facilities obvious disrespect of OSCE co-chairs, including Russia, says Russian expert
Armenia's attacks on civilians, civilian facilities obvious disrespect of OSCE co-chairs, including Russia, says Russian expert
Latest
Number of privatized objects of Turkmen state property published Business 14:57
Azerbaijan, Bashkortostan strengthening economic relations Business 14:57
Iran's steel ingot production increases Business 14:55
Real estate purchases up in Kazakhstan country-wide Business 14:54
CBI governor visits Iraq to flesh out banking issues, resolve problems Finance 14:46
Price of most Georgian companies’ shares increases on London Stock Exchange Finance 14:45
Russian FM says agreement on ceasefire in Karabakh isn't fully observed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:44
World Bank says Azerbaijan's agricultural sector to grow this year Finance 14:44
Main part of Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province’s goods exported to Iraq Business 14:33
Georgia working on new strategies for attracting FDI Business 14:33
Turkmenistan to reduce share of state-owned sectors of national economy Business 14:32
Unified system of state urban planning cadastre to be introduced in Kazakhstan Construction 14:31
Russia urges on fulfilling Nagorno-Karabakh agreements - Kremlin spokesperson Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:31
Georgian Chirikela company delays plans of new plant construction Construction 14:23
Kazakhstan allocates funding for anti-crisis measures in ecology sector Business 14:19
Foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan visit Ganja сity damaged from missile attack by Armenian Armed Forces (PHOTO) Politics 14:12
Armenia's acts of terror show it wants to continue war - analyst Politics 14:10
Urgency of situation dictates return to political, legal bases for settlement of Karabakh conflict, says Algerian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:10
Karoun Oil and Gas Producing Company opens tender to buy control panel items Tenders 14:03
Cement makes up majority of Iran's exports to Turkmenistan Business 14:03
Iran to extend flights to international routes Transport 14:02
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company reveals its production data Oil&Gas 14:01
French PM does not rule out local lockdown due to COVID-19 spike Europe 13:55
Situation in Azerbaijan's Ganja city stable - Executive Power Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:53
Mobile logistic support points for Azerbaijani troops participating in battles created (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:52
Azerbaijani Central Bank unveils amount of manat attracted for deposit auction Finance 13:48
Armenia's attacks on civilians, civilian facilities obvious disrespect of OSCE co-chairs, including Russia, says Russian expert Politics 13:48
Iran's border terminals to be managed by Ministry of Roads and Urban Development Business 13:38
Iran's rail travel decreases in last six months Transport 13:34
Netanyahu says he and Abu Dhabi crown prince agree to meet soon Israel 13:33
TAP has ability to transport hydrogen, biomethane Oil&Gas 13:32
Draft budget of 2021 to be discussed in format of parliamentary factions in Georgia Business 13:26
Georgia sees decrease in cigarettes import Business 13:15
Turkey's 9M2020 export of steel to Azerbaijan declines Turkey 13:14
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 13:04
Azerbaijani army fully complies with humanitarian ceasefire regime Politics 13:03
BP PETROLLERİ A.S. reduces aviation fuels export Oil&Gas 13:00
Refurbishment of Georgia’s Enguri HPP to start in February Oil&Gas 13:00
Uzbek Central Bank revealed data on cross-border money transfers Finance 12:59
Azerbaijan tricks Armenia's air defense, Russian media says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:58
US company to provide equipment for Uzbek gas chemical complex Oil&Gas 12:57
Kazakhstan's revenue from railway passenger transportation down Transport 12:54
Construction of booster compressor station at Turkmen gas field almost complete Oil&Gas 12:52
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Politics 12:47
Iran discloses value of exports from Tehran Province Business 12:45
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani financial market Finance 12:43
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL increases petroleum products sales in Turkey Oil&Gas 12:36
Turkmen polypropylene producer talks COVID-19 impact Business 12:35
Uzbekneftegaz joins SAP Ariba global business network Oil&Gas 12:35
Turkmen company preparing to enter new markets Business 12:35
Cultivation of blueberries begins in Georgian Adjara Business 12:27
New dairy enterprise to be built in Georgian Racha region Construction 12:26
Weekly review of key developments in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 12:23
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish Haber Global TV channel (PHOTO) Politics 12:22
3 UAVs of Armenian army destroyed - Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO) Politics 12:21
Mushroom production expands with support of Bank of Georgia Business 12:17
Kazakhstan's increases exports to Finland Business 12:03
Uzbekistan to co-op with Russia, Ukraine for uninterrupted operation of compressor stations Oil&Gas 12:02
Turkmenistan to sign loan agreement with US Finance 12:01
Civilian of Azerbaijani Tartar district heavily wounded from Armenian shelling Politics 11:47
Details of exports from Iran's North Khorasan Province announced Business 11:46
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 12 Finance 11:40
Kazakhstan's export to Austria skyrockets despite COVID-19 Business 11:37
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 11:36
US, other powers must restrain Armenia from aggression - Azerbaijani ambassador Politics 11:34
Rahmon wins over 90% of vote in Tajikistan’s presidential election Tajikistan 11:32
Oil prices slip 1% as U.S. producers restore output post-hurricane Oil&Gas 11:28
Armenian PM Pashinyan now making territorial claims against Georgia (PHOTO) Politics 11:28
Wages, pensions to be raised in Turkmenistan Finance 11:25
Russia's Bashkir enterprises taking further steps to grow exports to Azerbaijan Business 11:25
Grain transportation via Kazakhstan Railways surges year-on-year Transport 11:17
Azerbaijan reveals data on population's bank deposits Finance 11:16
Statistical Centre of Iran rejects any kind of manipulation in inflation rates Finance 10:52
Iran's Guardian Council waiting for parliament to make decision on Iran-China agreement Business 10:47
Iranian currency rates for October 12 Finance 10:47
Georgia reports 478 new coronavirus cases Georgia 10:46
Switzerland puts Georgian on list of 'high risk' countries Transport 10:38
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 10:37
Iran condemns Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijani cities Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:36
UAE, UK purchase aviation kerosene on Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange Business 10:30
Iranian women can register as candidates for presidential election Politics 10:29
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam districts - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 10:24
Bombing Azerbaijani civilian population needs legal assessment - UN Committee member Politics 10:23
Weekly digest of Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 10:09
Attacking civilian settlements - military crime - ex-Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:08
Iran Customs to compile list of goods to have them releasd from ports, customs Business 10:07
Missile attack on Ganja - new act of genocide against Azerbaijani people after Khojaly - says Israeli expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:06
LNG market to be slightly tighter than last winter Oil&Gas 09:51
Turkmenistan, Georgia may introduce advanced technologies in cargo transportation Business 09:46
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 12 Uzbekistan 09:46
Civil infrastructure seriously damaged as result of Armenian shelling - Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office Politics 09:26
Diplomatic corps, military attaches, head of int'l organizations to visit Azerbaijani Ganja, Mingachevir Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:03
Azerbaijani troops have operational advantage along entire front line - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:54
Azerbaijani Aghdam region shelled by Armenian armed forces - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:48
EU leaders to insist on tough enforcement powers in Brexit deal Europe 08:42
China successfully launches Gaofen-13 remote probing satellite Other News 08:22
Kazakhstan adds over 70 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:47
Slovakia to step up measures against coronavirus - health minister Europe 07:13
EU planning tougher regulation for 'hit list' of big tech firms Europe 06:27
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 150,500 Other News 05:45
All news