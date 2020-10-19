Kazakhstan to reduce flights on int'l routes to battle COVID-19 spreading

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s government will take several measures to battle the spread of coronavirus infection in the country, Trend reports citing the press office of Kazakhstan’s prime minister.

Thus, the number of flights on international routes will be reduced starting Oct. 26, 2020, taking into account the epidemiological situation in foreign countries;

Mandatory PCR testing of all arriving in Kazakhstan (including citizens of Kazakhstan), as well as drivers carrying out bilateral international transportation, will be conducted;

The validity period of the carried out PCR test for those arriving from abroad, including citizens of Kazakhstan, shall be no more than 3 days.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @nargiz_sadikh