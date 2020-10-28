Georgia joins global roundtable supporting sustainable maritime transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Permanent Representative of Georgia to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Tamar Beruchashvili joined the first global roundtable on financing sustainable maritime transport (FIN-SMART), Trend reports via Georgian media.

The roundtable aimed to support accelerating financial flows - particularly in developing countries - for the decarbonization of the maritime sector, in line with country priorities and the goals of the IMO Initial Strategy on the reduction of GHG emissions from ships.

In his remarks, IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim highlighted the importance of maritime transport in the global economy ‘as an engine of growth and a driver of social development’.

He further called for strong support to accelerate finance for sustainable maritime transport, in particular in decarbonization and sustainable recovery post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants of the inaugural meeting looked for concrete opportunities to help accelerate global financing for sustainable shipping, especially in low and middle income countries.

Priorities and investment opportunities across the maritime supply chain, as well as addressing barriers to financial flows and harnessing support for country reform efforts have been identified among the options.

The FIN-SMART Roundtable will meet regularly promising to bring in additional important stakeholders to the discussions.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356