Netherlands removes Georgia from list of safe countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands adopted new decision on October 27, 2020, according to which, permanent residents of Georgia are restricted from entering the Netherlands due to the worsened epidemiological condition in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The Netherlands removed Georgia from the list of safe countries.

"Georgia was on the list of safe countries from July 1, 2020 till now, so citizens of Georgian were allowed to travel to the Netherlands”, the statement reads.

Georgia has reported 1,731 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths, and 2,197 recoveries on October 28.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 30,303. The number of recovered patients reached 11,370. The virus-related death toll stands at 215.

