Romanian UMEX talks COVID-19 impact on cargo transshipment with Caspian Sea countries

Romanian UMEX S. A. didn’t experience a decrease in such cargo transported to/from Caspian Sea countries due to COVID-19, Romanian UMEX S. A. told Trend.

Regarding Covid-19 influence, the cargo flows are not affected by the sanitary measures, taken by each country of the Caspian region, added the company.

"Some other sectors of our cargo portfolio were affected, but overall the volumes handled in UMEX in the first 7 months of 2020 increased compared with the similar 2019 period," noted the company.

UMEX clarified that the main affected sector was oil and gas, where the low demand affected drastically the entire production chain.

UMEX is a port operator specialized in handling different cargo types, including project cargo and fertilizers. These two cargo types are creating a link between UMEX services and Caspian sea countries.

"Romanian UMEX S. A. company is Constanta Port’s operator and a part of an agricultural group of companies – Maria Group - involved in many segments of activity: farming, trading, transporting of grains, livestock, trading and transporting of fertilizers, etc.," added the company.

UMEX Terminal is located in the central area of Constanta Port and is developed on an area of 140,000 square meters, summing 120,000 square meters of concrete open platforms and 20,000 square meters of covered warehouses.

